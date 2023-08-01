Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED display. The...
Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The phone will be available soon on the market with impressive features.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 618.
The Note 12 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the rear.
It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 65 W.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 732G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.