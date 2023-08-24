Xiaomi’s Electric Car Spotted Again

Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle (EV), the MS11, was unveiled after the tech giant received production approval. Xiaomi’s EV business plan has taken off after receiving China’s state planning department’s auto production license.

Recently, the new Xiaomi MS11 electric vehicle (EV) was seen undergoing tough weather testing on a freeway. This cool-looking car was hard to spot because it was wearing camouflage.

Xiaomi, a big tech company, decided to join the EV market in 2021. Their CEO, Lei Jun, and the head of the program said that their EV will be super futuristic. They’re planning to start selling these cars around the middle of 2024.

It seems that Xiaomi is making progress faster than they thought. The person in charge of their business outside of China, Lu Weibing, said that they’re doing better than they expected.

In June, they told us about the battery for the Xiaomi MS11. It’s a 101 kWh battery that can make the car go up to 800 km before needing to charge. The battery isn’t the most powerful, but it’s pretty good.

Advertisement

When the MS11 sedan is ready, it will be in competition with other cars like the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, and Deepal SL03. They’ll be looking at similar prices, around Rs. 8.2 million.

Also Read YouTube now lets you find a song by humming its tune YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to find songs...