You can repair Nokia new G42 5G smartphone yourself

Nokia introduces the G42, a breakthrough 5G smartphone priced under $450, boasting a remarkable self-repair feature and an impressive 3-year warranty.

Created in collaboration with iFixit, the device empowers users to fix issues themselves by providing repair guides and parts for components like the screen, battery, and charging port.

Running on Android 13, the Nokia G42 flaunts a vibrant 6.56-inch HD+ display and a distinctive “So Purple” colour variant.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G Mobile Platform. It offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

The camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by 2 MP depth and macro cameras, supporting portrait and night modes.

With OZO 3D audio capture and a 5000 mAh battery designed to retain 80% capacity after 800 cycles, Nokia promises a superior user experience.

“We are excited to bring the repairable Nokia G42 5G to the Australian market. The Nokia G42 5G offers both longevity and performance with the addition of 5G,” stated Brenden Folitarik, HMD Global’s Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

The Nokia G42 5G in So Purple is out in Australia for $449, sold at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Big W (online), Nokia.com, Amazon, Catch, Kogan, and TVSN.