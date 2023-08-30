Young Girl’s Skating Video in Traditional Attire Delights Internet

Onam celebrated joyfully in Kerala.

Girls wear Kasavu saree on special occasions.

Photographer Navaf Sharafudheen records video in Kochi. Advertisement

The lively state of Kerala is presently immersed in the cheerful celebration of Onam, a time of vibrant festivities. The joyous ambiance has touched every corner of the state, bringing forth delight and enthusiasm to individuals from various walks of life. A prominent aspect of this age-old festival is the Kasavu saree, a cherished attire adorned by women in Kerala, especially during significant occasions.

Presently, a video depicting a young girl gracefully skating while donning a Kasavu saree has captured the affection of online users. The video stars Airah Aymen Khan, a five-year-old, showcasing her remarkable prowess in skating. Photographer Navaf Sharafudheen filmed the footage at Loop, a private skatepark located in Kochi, Khan’s hometown. This heartwarming video was shared on Instagram a day prior to Thiruvonam, the central day of the ten-day-long Onam revelry. Khan’s extraordinary skating talents, combined with her traditional attire that harmonized perfectly with the festive atmosphere, left numerous spectators amazed.

The internet community was utterly charmed by the young girl’s impressive skating abilities. Adding to the fascination was the fact that she was elegantly clad in a Kasavu saree, a beautiful cultural touch.

This heartwarming video is a testament to the blend of tradition and modernity, as it portrays a young girl embracing her remarkable skill on skates while upholding the cultural richness of her heritage. It beautifully encapsulates the spirit of Onam, where joy, skill, and tradition converge to create a truly captivating spectacle that resonates with people across the internet.

Also Read Viral Video: Giant Python on Roof Caught on Camera A spine-chilling video from Queensland, Australia, has surfaced, featuring a colossal python's...