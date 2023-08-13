Young Pakistani forward Hanan Shahid shines at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Abdul Hanan Shahid was named the Emerging Player.

Abdul Hanan Shahid, a young forward from Pakistan, was honored with the Emerging Player Award at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India. The 17-year-old showcased impressive skills on the field, standing out as one of the promising talents of the tournament.

Hanan contributed two goals in six matches for the Pakistani team, which secured a fifth-place finish overall.

The Asian Hockey Federation highlighted Hanan’s outstanding performance and potential, underlining his bright future in the hockey world.

Pakistan had a mixed performance in the tournament, winning only two matches against China. They drew with Korea and Japan, while facing defeats against the finalists India and Malaysia.

India claimed victory in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 by defeating Malaysia 4-3 in an exciting final match in Chennai.

India’s early lead came from a penalty corner converted by Jugraj Singh in the 9th minute. Malaysia’s Azrai Abu Kamal equalized just before the first quarter ended, maintaining a 1-1 score.

In the second quarter, Malaysia surged ahead with goals from Rahim Razie and Mohammad Aminuddin, taking a 3-1 lead.

India mounted a comeback in the third quarter, with Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh scoring in the final minute, leveling the score at 3-3.

In a hard-fought fourth quarter, India’s Akashdeep Singh netted the winning goal in the 56th minute, sealing a remarkable turnaround.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with nine goals, surpassing Pakistan’s Mohammad Sufyan Khan, who scored five goals.

India’s total of 29 goals during the tournament was the highest among all teams, and their 16 penalty corner goals showcased their proficiency in converting such opportunities.

