Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

26-years old Kashif Khan was gunned down in Bhittai Colony.

He was shot dead by friend over unknow dispute.

KARACHI: A youngster was shot dead in the Korangi crossing area of Karachi allegedly by his friend on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old victim, Kashif Khan, son of Musawwar Amazai was gunned down in Bhittai Colony, Korangi Crossing area by his friend over an unknown dispute.Kashif’s brother, Zohaib Khan said they did not know what happened between them which led to the killing of his brother.The suspect works in Dubai and purportedly left for Dubai after committing the murder.

