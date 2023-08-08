Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

Articles
Advertisement
Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

Advertisement
  • 26-years old Kashif Khan was gunned down in Bhittai Colony.
  • He was shot dead by friend over unknow dispute.

KARACHI: A youngster was shot dead in the Korangi crossing area of Karachi allegedly by his friend on Tuesday.

Advertisement
The 26-year-old victim, Kashif Khan, son of Musawwar Amazai was gunned down in Bhittai Colony, Korangi Crossing area by his friend over an unknown dispute.
Kashif’s brother, Zohaib Khan said they did not know what happened between them which led to the killing of his brother.
The suspect works in Dubai and purportedly left for Dubai after committing the murder.

Also Read

Court dismisses plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect
Court dismisses plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking...

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking physical remand of wife of a judge and the prime suspect in Rizwana torture case, Somia Asim, Bol News reported.

The court sent Somia Asim on judicial remand and directed to produce her again before the court on August 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story