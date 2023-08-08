Youngster shot dead in Korangi by friend

Court dismisses plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect
ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking...
Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking physical remand of wife of a judge and the prime suspect in Rizwana torture case, Somia Asim, Bol News reported.
The court sent Somia Asim on judicial remand and directed to produce her again before the court on August 22.
