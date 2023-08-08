YouTube Rolls Out 1080P Premium Quality for Desktop Viewers

First time YouTube extends 1080p Premium beyond iOS devices.

Android users had limited access to higher bitrate streaming earlier.

Stay tuned for further developments and enhancements.

Advertisement

Our daily lives increasingly include watching high-definition and even 4K videos. The good news is that YouTube fully supports a variety of screen resolutions and internet connections. Isn’t that right? It would not be incorrect to state that 1080p is the sweet spot for many individuals. But what if you could get even better 1080p? To make a long story short, YouTube is now giving 1080P Premium video quality to viewers, and some are already taking advantage of it. According to recent rumours, YouTube’s 1080p Premium tier is now available to users of the desktop web client.

Let me remind you that “1080p Premium” was first introduced in January of this year. It originally appeared on iOS devices. The new tier is only available to Premium subscribers, which is worth noting. It works on many YouTube videos by increasing the bitrate rather than the resolution, giving in a sharper picture with more detail and overall better quality. Now, the streaming behemoth is making 1080p Premium available to web users.

According to reports, the improved 1080p tier will appear on the web regardless of whether you pay for Premium or not. However, if you click on it without a paid subscription, you will be directed to a notification informing you that you must pay up for the higher quality. Some TV sets have now been added to the list of those eligible for the upgrade. It covers non-Android Chromecasts and game consoles from Google.

It is the first time in history that YouTube has made 1080p Premium available to devices other than iOS. Many Android users were able to stream at a higher bitrate a few months ago, but it did not spread widely. Let us wait and see what happens next. Keep an eye out!

Also Read WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats in Groups: New Feature Details Up to 32 participants initially allowed in a voice chat. Voice chats...