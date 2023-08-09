Yuvraj Singh Worries About India’s World Cup Middle-Order Batting

Concerns about injuries to key players affecting team performance.

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian cricketer, has expressed doubts about India’s middle-order batting strength, raising concerns about the team’s chances of securing a third World Cup victory this year. During a YouTube interview, Singh pointed out that injuries to key players could impact India’s performance in the tournament.

In the interview, Singh admitted his patriotic hope for an Indian win, but he voiced apprehensions about the middle-order batting lineup, particularly due to the presence of injuries. He highlighted the injuries of crucial players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer as a significant concern.

Singh emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns, stating that if not resolved, they could lead to challenges during high-pressure matches. He advised against experimenting with team composition during critical games.

According to Indian media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently provided a fitness update on Rahul and Shreyas. The update mentioned that the players were undergoing rehabilitation for thigh and lower back injuries, engaging in batting practices at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and focusing on strength and fitness exercises.

Meanwhile, Pant is still in the process of recovery from injuries sustained during a severe accident last year. The Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, is set to participate in the Asia Cup in early September in Sri Lanka. Their first match is scheduled against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Subsequently, the team will engage in an ODI series against Australia at home before initiating their World Cup campaign against the same team on October 8 in Chennai. As India gears up for these upcoming challenges, the concerns raised by Yuvraj Singh underline the significance of a strong and well-prepared squad.

