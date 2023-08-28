Zayn Malik takes break from dating scene post breakup with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik‘s attention is firmly fixed on his two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with former girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn’s mother, Trisha, revealed that he is currently not seeking any new romantic relationships after his split from the supermodel in 2021.

In an interview, Trisha, aged 53, disclosed that Zayn, who is 30 years old, is concentrating on his role as a father to Khai and his professional endeavors, and this focus is expected to persist. She expressed, “He’s a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It’s what gives him the most pleasure in life.”

Trisha also shared that despite being quite attractive and having many admirers, Zayn is not actively pursuing anyone romantically. She mentioned, “He’s not even in the dating game. It’s all about Khai and then his work.” Trisha also conveyed her continued fondness for Gigi Hadid and expressed sadness that their relationship did not endure.

Reflecting on Gigi’s connection with the family, Trisha revealed, “Gigi only came to Bradford once to visit us when she was with Zayn and the whole thing was kept very quiet. It felt a bit strange having a supermodel in the house but she’s very down to earth. She’s a great girl, I’m still very fond of her and it’s a pity that things didn’t work out for them but that’s life.”

The rapport between Zayn and Gigi appears to be amicable, with Trisha affirming that they are successfully co-parenting Khai. She stated, “Gigi and Zayn are co-parenting and it’s working very well. They are both wonderful people and parents.”

Advertisement

These comments follow reports from June linking Zayn to Selena Gomez after his breakup from Gigi Hadid in 2021, following a nearly six-year relationship.

Also Read Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Focus On Relationship Well-Being For ‘Khai Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have managed to maintain a healthy relationship...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.