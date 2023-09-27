A live mobile app to be developed for pilgrims’ ease: Aneeq

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday said the ministry would develop a live mobile app to enhance the convenience of pilgrims, offering detailed information and tracking capabilities.

Aneeq Ahmed, in a meeting with Caretaker Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif, agreed that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication would collaborate with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to bring improvement and reforms to the Hajj IT system, ensuring better services and addressing complaints more efficiently for the revered Hajj pilgrims.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board, National IT Board, besides Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary, and IT team.

Aneeq Ahmed expressed his desire to digitize the entire Hajj operation and make it paperless from end to end.

He said in Saudi Arabia, computerized systems would be established for the movement and financial transactions of pilgrims. He further said the private hajj Group management information system would be made more efficient.

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif assured full cooperation for the betterment of the Hajj experience. He emphasized that the National IT Board would provide recommendations for improving the current Hajj information system.

To ensure the development of the new Hajj information system, a team of experts would be deputed within the religious affairs ministry, he added.

Dr Umar Saif said the steering committees of NITB and PITB would be actively involved in system development adding that the progress of the new Hajj information system would be discussed in weekly meetings held within the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, marking a significant step toward enhancing the Hajj experience for pilgrims.