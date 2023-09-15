Aakash Chopra takes swipe at Pakistan after their elimination from Asia Cup

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Asalanka hit the winning six on the last ball of the match.

Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer and well-known commentator, took a swipe at Pakistan following their elimination from the 2023 Asia Cup on Thursday in Colombo.

In a crucial match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets. This match essentially served as a virtual semi-final.

The Asia Cup 2023 final will now feature Sri Lanka and India, set to take place on Sunday, September 17, in Colombo.

Using platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Chopra remarked that Pakistan, once considered a favorite for the tournament, had ended up as the third-best team in the Asia Cup.

Didn’t realise that Pakistan will turn out to be the third best team in Asia. Well played, Sri Lanka. 👏👏 #AsiaCup Advertisement — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 15, 2023

The thrilling encounter saw Kusal Mendis scoring 91 runs and Charith Asalanka contributing an unbeaten 49 runs, helping Sri Lanka secure a two-wicket victory over Pakistan.

In the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo, Sri Lanka needed eight runs from the final over to chase a DLS revised target of 252. They achieved this target with Asalanka delivering the winning shot on the last ball at 1.07 a.m. local time.

Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi taking two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over and Zaman Khan conceding just two runs and claiming a wicket in the 42nd over, Asalanka, a left-handed batsman, remained composed under pressure.

Mendis played a significant role in setting Sri Lanka on the path to victory with a 100-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama, who contributed 48 runs. However, after their dismissals, Asalanka took it upon himself to ensure victory.

“Kusal and Sadeera played brilliant knocks. I think they are the best players of spin in the Sri Lanka squad,” said skipper Dasun Shanaka.

“And Charith, showed great character. Special feeling, back to back finals. I must thank the crowds who kept supporting us, and looking forward to the finals.”

