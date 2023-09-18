Aaliyah Kashyap Opens Up About Weight Gain On Antidepressants

Aaliyah Kashyap discusses various life topics in ‘Opposites Attract.’

She talked about her weight gain during a recent podcast episode.

Aaliyah developed an unhealthy relationship with food due to criticism.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, maintains an active presence on social media and boasts a substantial fan base. Several months ago, she announced her engagement to Shane Gregoire. Together, they host a video podcast named ‘Opposites Attract,’ where they engage in discussions covering various aspects of life, love, personal development, and more. In a recent podcast episode, the couple delved into their personal insecurities. Aaliyah candidly shared her experience with weight gain and how initial comments about her weight had an impact on her mental well-being.

During the podcast, Aaliyah revealed that she has always had a slender physique and a high metabolic rate. She mentioned, “I used to eat a lot, and I always wanted to gain weight because I was extremely skinny. No matter how much I ate, I couldn’t put on weight. My mom also had a similar experience when she was younger.” However, Aaliyah explained that her weight began to increase when she started taking antidepressants approximately two years ago. “I think I’ve gained around 12 or 13 kilograms in the past year and a half, which is a significant change for me compared to my entire life,” she remarked.

Initially, Aaliyah was content with the weight gain as she disliked her previously very skinny appearance. However, her weight continued to increase, and she developed an unhealthy relationship with food, which adversely affected her mental health. People’s comments about her weight further exacerbated her mental well-being. Aaliyah recalled a distressing incident when a massage therapist visited her home and commented on her weight, causing her to cry.

Shane expressed his anger upon hearing about the massage therapist’s comment, emphasizing that such weight-related comments are unfortunately common in India. Aaliyah shared that she is now in a much better mental state. “When I initially gained weight, and the comments started pouring in, it felt like the end. Now, I have a mindset that if I’m unhappy with it, I’ll make a healthy change. I’m still insecure to some extent, but I have a healthier mindset,” she concluded.

