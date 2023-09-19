Aaliyah Qureishi Talks About Her Dance With SRK In ‘Jawan’ Despite Injury

Aaliyah Qureishi revealed that she was absent from some parts of “Zinda Banda.”

Aaliyah praised Shah Rukh Khan for his kindness.

“Jawan” continues to shatter box office records even after 12 days since its release.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi’s film “Jawan” has been setting box office records since its theatrical release, maintaining its historic performance even after 12 days. Directed by Atlee, the film features an ensemble cast including Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more. Aaliyah, part of the film’s girl squad, was conspicuously absent from certain portions of the song “Zinda Banda,” and she has now revealed the reason behind her absence.

Speaking to a publication, Aaliyah explained that she had sustained an injury, which led to her absence from certain segments of the song. She described the incident, saying, “So, I had a small accident during the dance shoot. It sounds ridiculous, but while we were practicing, a dancer’s duffel bag slipped from her hand, went through the crack of the stair, and fell on my head. Atlee sir said you have a bump on your head, go home and rest.” She initially couldn’t walk for the first two days due to a severe headache, but on the third day, she took painkillers and returned to the set to dance alongside SRK in “Zinda Banda.”

“I took painkillers and rushed back. Dancing with Shah Rukh Khan is not an opportunity you get every day. It’s unfortunate that I missed being part of the beginning of the song,” she lamented.

Aaliyah also praised Shah Rukh Khan for his kindness and how he treated them as equals. “He made us feel like equals and taught us the importance of working with the same passion for years,” she said.

“Jawan” features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Eijaz Khan, Sangay Tsheltrim, with special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

“Jawan” is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film had a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Advertisement

Also Read Akshay Kumar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Jawan’ Enjoys Huge Triumph Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement