Aamir Khan Donates 25 Lakh To Support Himachal Pradesh Disaster Victims

Aamir Khan is currently focusing on his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding preparations.

Aamir is known also for his active involvement in social causes.

Recent reports highlight Aamir’s humanitarian efforts.

Aamir Khan, currently on hiatus from the film industry and engrossed in preparations for his daughter Ira Khan’s forthcoming wedding to Nupur Shikhare, is reported to be in discussions with promising filmmakers for his next project,”

“As a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, Aamir Khan has consistently been in the limelight not just for his cinematic contributions but also for his active engagement in social causes,”

“Recent reports highlight Aamir Khan’s humanitarian efforts in extending assistance to families affected by a natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh. The state’s Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, revealed that the Bollywood superstar has made a generous donation of Rs. 25 Lakh to Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023, an emergency relief initiative established by the state government,”

“In his expression of gratitude, CM Sukhu conveyed thanks to Aamir Khan for his support and emphasized that the actor’s contribution would significantly aid the relief and rehabilitation endeavors aimed at helping affected families recover from the repercussions of the natural calamity. CM Sukhu affirmed that the entire fund would directly benefit those in dire need, making a substantial impact on the lives of individuals adversely affected by the monsoon-induced disasters in Himachal Pradesh,”

“After his last film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ faced a significant setback, Aamir Khan decided to take a sabbatical from acting. However, recent reports indicate that he is in discussions with accomplished directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santhoshi, and ‘Paatal Lok’ creator Ujjwal Nikam for his upcoming cinematic ventures.”

