Abdullah Kadwani Asks Fans to Choose: ‘Tere Bin 2’ or ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 4’

Producer Abdullah Kadwani asked fans to choose between ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 4’ and ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ for their next project.

He emphasized that what the audience wants is important.

The Pakistani drama industry is renowned for creating exceptional soap operas, TV series, and drama shows. Their outstanding cinematography, clever storylines, and superb acting make them the gold standard for high-quality entertainment.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali‘s ‘Tere Bin‘ and the series ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ are considered timeless classics. They have achieved remarkable commercial success and garnered high praise from critics.

While other projects gained popularity, producer Abdullah Kadwani intrigued fans with a question, inviting them to choose their favorite – a challenging decision to make.

Kadwani turned to Instagram and requested feedback from his viewers and fans. He asked them to choose between ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 4’ and ‘Tere Bin Season 2’ for their next project.

Kadwani emphasized that what the audience wants is important, and he also mentioned the significance of the production company “will inshaALLAH make an announcement soon.”

“Tere Bin” is a highly-watched TV series in Pakistan and even secured the top spot on YouTube in India. Directed by Siraj ul Haq, it features a talented cast including Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and more. The drama, written by Nooran Makhdoom, started airing on Geo TV from December 28, 2022.

The drama series “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” starring Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan, made history by becoming the first-ever drama to reach over 1 billion views on YouTube. Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment, the show was written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

