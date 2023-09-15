Abu Dhabi-based Lunate launches with Over $50 billion in AUM

Lunate is a new alternative investment manager with headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

It is backed by senior management and Chimera Investment.

Lunate is one of the largest alternative investment managers.

Lunate, a recently established alternative investment manager with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, announced on Thursday that it would begin operations with over $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) with a concentration on the private markets.

The company is controlled by senior management and Chimera Investment, which is a division of the enormous economic empire run by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national security adviser for the United Arab Emirates and sibling of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The co-managing partners of Lunate, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain, and Seif Fikry, are in charge.

“The creation of Lunate follows a multi-party effort to establish an independent investment manager of scale and breadth, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and serving global markets,” Lunate said in a statement.

“Lunate will invest globally through a combination of Limited Partner (LP) commitments, coinvestments and direct investments across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, public equities, and public credit.”

Lunate, with 150 employees, plans to expand globally and establish offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It will also invest in public markets alongside its focus on the private sector, targeting institutional investors and family offices.

The firm is one of the largest alternative investment managers in the Middle East and North Africa and is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Lunate has secured long-term separate managed accounts with several clients, managing their existing assets and attracting new capital commitments, although the clients were not disclosed.

Chimera is part of Sheikh Tahnoun’s private investment firm Royal Group, which holds a majority stake in the UAE’s largest listed company, International Holding Company.

Two subsidiaries of IHC, Alpha Dhabi and Multiply Group, rank as the second- and third-largest listed companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Sheikh Thanoun also chairs the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which manages approximately $993 billion in assets according to wealth fund tracker GlobalSWF, and ADQ, Abu Dhabi’s third-largest wealth fund.

In March, ADQ and IHC announced plans to create a multi-asset class investment manager in partnership with global private equity firm General Atlantic.

