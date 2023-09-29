Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 12,500 dirhams

Job opportunities at IKEA in UAE with Pay up to 8,500 dirhams
IKEA, the global furniture retailing giant of Swedish provenance, is preparing to...
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, or ADIB, is a leading Islamic financial institution that offers a diverse range of banking and financial services. With a strong commitment to innovation, diversity, and excellence, ADIB provides its employees with a dynamic and supportive workplace environment.
ADIB, founded in 1997, has developed into a leading Islamic financial institution. It provides cutting-edge Sharia-compliant financial solutions to individuals, corporations, and government agencies.
ADIB works not just in the United Arab Emirates but also in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. The bank has received numerous awards for its outstanding products and services, as well as its commitment to innovation and sustainability. It has fostered an inclusive culture that values diversity and provides several possibilities for professional development.
ADIB offers a wide range of job opportunities across various divisions, including finance, risk management, operations, marketing, and customer support. The bank regularly updates its website and LinkedIn profile with new job listings, catering to professionals at different levels of expertise.
Recent job openings at ADIB encompass roles such as Relationship Manager, Business Analyst, Operations Manager, Credit Risk Officer, and Digital Marketing Specialist.
TITLE
LOCATION
|ACTION
Team Leader – Auto Repossession
Dubai
|Apply Now
Compliance Systems Specialist
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Operations Officer – Treasury Inv & Fund Ops
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Data Scientist – Fraud Risk Management
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Head of Call Center
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Product Owner – Fintech & Emerging Technology
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Senior Technology Incident Analyst
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Operations Officer – Home Finance Operations
Dubai
|Apply Now
Senior Cybersecurity Analyst
Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
