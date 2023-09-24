ACPKHI held exhibition on behalf of jail inmates

The two prisoners will be freed for one day on the pay roll.

The prisoners are named Allah Wadeo and Ejaz.

They have to stay at ACPKHI Council from noon to dusk.

Karachi: The exhibition was held at the Arts Council on behalf of jail inmates in the metropolitan city, Bol News reported.

Moreover, both prisoners have to participate in the execution on September 25, 2023. However, one prisoner is co-victed in a murder case, and another is convicted of Kidnapping ransom.

Jail Superintendent Hasan Ali Sohto will send a request for payroll to the IG tomorrow.

