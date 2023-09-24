Adeel Afzal Talks About Peer Baba In Pakistan Entertainment Industry

Superstitions are prevalent in the entertainment industry worldwide.

The entertainment industry, known for its glitz and glamour, is also home to various superstitions, a phenomenon not limited to Pakistan but prevalent worldwide. Celebrities, both in Pakistan and elsewhere, often seek guidance from spiritual leaders, tarot card readers, and religious figures.

Prominent Pakistani stars have openly expressed their reverence for spiritual mentors, some of whom are well-known within celebrity circles. Celebrities like Humaima Malick, Noor Bukhari, and Feroze Khan have publicly acknowledged their connections with these mentors, sometimes sharing their experiences with fans.

Adeel Afzal, recognized for his poetry, discussion videos, and acting roles in dramas such as “Parizaad,” “Sang e Mah,” and “Jhok Sarkar,” recently discussed his encounter with a spiritual mentor on “The Pakistan Experience” podcast. He recounted a meeting with a spiritual mentor at an actress’s residence in Islamabad, where they had gathered for professional reasons.

During the meeting, the spiritual mentor requested that Adeel recite “Ram Ram” multiple times, a request that Adeel did not comply with. Instead, the mentor spent the entire night imparting his teachings, while Adeel remained silent. This silence seemed to irritate the spiritual mentor, and eventually, Adeel asked him a question. He inquired if it took the mentor 20-22 years to acquire his knowledge, to which the mentor affirmed. In response, Adeel humorously stated that he would also like to take those 20 years to learn.

