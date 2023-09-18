Advertisement
Advocate reaches court in unique way as protest

Articles
  • The hike in the gasoline price has hit all classes.
  • The advocate, Khalid Mehmood, came with a bicycle to the court.
  • “Everything has become expensive for common people.
Karachi: Advocate Khalid Mehmood protested in a unique way in response to the increase in petrol prices last week.

The advocate of the local court reached the Malir court by bicycle due to the high strike-inflation crisis, which has hit all masses belonging to various sectors.

The advocate, while addressing the people, said that inflation has also created difficulties for the lawyers. The situation has reached the point where one has to give up riding a car and use a bicycle instead.

Furthermore, the poor and salaried classes are worried about whether to pay house rent or buy petrol. Therefore the lawyer came to the court on a bicycle as a protest against this price hike.

Moreover, the ruling class has access to free gasoline and electricity, which is a big disadvantage. Sadly, everything has become expensive and extinct for the people while the elite class is taking advantage of all resources through people’s texts.

