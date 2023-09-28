Afghan Govt arrests 200 militants involved in cross-border attacks

Militants involved in anti-Pakistan activities arrested in Afghanistan.

Afghan Govt shared details of crackdown against TTP to Islamabad.

The all arrested militants involved in attacks on Pakistan sent to jail.

KABUL: The interim government of the Taliban in Afghanistan has arrested 200 suspected militants involved in cross-border attacks against Pakistan.

According to details, 200 militants involved in anti-Pakistan activities were arrested in Afghanistan and the Taliban government claimed that the militants were arrested for cross-border attacks.

According to Voice of America(VOA), Pakistani officials said the Afghan interim government provided details of the crackdown against the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to a high-level delegation from Islamabad in Kabul last week.

According to the American media, all the arrested militants are now in jail.

The Chief Spokesman of the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, says that the government has implemented concrete measures to end terrorist activities, and no one is allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that this is the Afghan government’s stated policy and government can help Pakistan with internal security issues only according to capabilities.