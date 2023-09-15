Afghanistan govt ‘misusing’ transit trade agreement: FO

FO said Afghanistan govt ‘misusing’ transit trade agreement.

The UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 22.

The Foreign Office has expressed concern over the alleged misuse of the transit trade agreement by the interim Afghanistan government, BOL News reported on Friday.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated during a weekly press briefing that there is apprehension regarding the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that any border trade adheres to existing agreements and complies with Pakistani laws.

Baloch acknowledged the rise in trade activity between both nations, attributing it to Pakistan’s facilitation of trade with Afghanistan.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated after a clash on September 6, resulting in the closure of the Torkham border for over a week.

Baloch also addressed security threats originating from Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for Afghan authorities to prevent the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan.

Regarding transit trade with India, the FO clarified that the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan does not cover overland trade between Afghanistan and India through Wagah via Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, accompanied by interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, is set to participate in the high-level debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 18-23.

Kakar’s address to the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 22, marking his first overseas visit since the cancellation of a previously announced trip to Kenya.

The FO welcomed statements from foreign diplomats expressing support for free and fair elections in Pakistan. Baloch emphasized the need for embassies to consider how their activities are perceived by the Pakistani public and whether they contribute to the promotion of democracy and free and fair elections in the country.

In response to China’s decision to post its first ambassador in Kabul, the FO affirmed that Pakistan’s position on relations with the Afghan interim government and recognition remains unchanged.

Baloch stressed that connectivity projects are crucial for regional peace and prosperity, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Belt and Road Initiative and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Baloch also addressed the process of registering Afghan refugees, highlighting the role of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with Pakistan’s Safron Ministry.

She emphasized that decisions regarding refugees’ continued stay in Pakistan are made by the Government of Pakistan.

Finally, regarding reports of an outstanding electricity bill against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baloch clarified that the ministry is located in a government building, and the electricity bills are paid by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), not the ministry itself.

Any further inquiries were advised to be directed to the CDA.

