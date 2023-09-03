Ahmed Ali Butt Raises Question For Public Watching India vs Pakistan Cricket Match

Pakistan is currently facing one of the most challenging periods in its history, with inflation driving some individuals to the point of desperation. The average Pakistani finds themselves trapped, unable to afford basic necessities like food, electricity, or fuel. Across the nation, massive protests and strikes are in full swing. On the flip side, the Asia Cup is unfolding in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match scheduled for today.

Ahmed Ali Butt, a well-known figure celebrated for his comedic prowess and lighthearted approach to various situations, appears to be in a different mood today. He shared a video depicting a man breaking down in tears during a television survey, overwhelmed by the unrelenting inflation crisis.

Ahmed Ali Butt raises a poignant question: How can we immerse ourselves in a game of cricket, pretending that all is well, while our fellow countrymen are crumbling under the weight of disastrous economic policies? He conveyed this message through his Instagram account.

Here is the video shared by Ahmed:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Naya Pakistan (@naya_pakistan_channel)

In response to Ahmed Ali Butt’s inquiry, netizens are sharing their perspectives. Some resonate with the star’s sentiments, while others believe that in a country where hope seems scarce, a brief respite of two to three hours for a cricket match might be essential. This is the sentiment echoed by many in the online community.

Advertisement

Also Read Ahmed Ali Butt shares funny video from the set of ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ Ahmed Ali Butt hosts 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay' with Anoushey Ashraf....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.