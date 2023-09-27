Aina Asif Celebrates Her 15th Birthday With Joy & Laughter

Aina Asif has become one of the prominent stars of the industry.

Aina Asif has become one of the prominent stars of the entertainment industry. She started her career by appearing in commercials and later transitioned into dramas. She gained the spotlight and garnered praise for her role in the drama serial Hum Tum, where she portrayed the role of the younger sister of Ahad Raza Mir. Aina has been trying very hard to establish herself in the industry with her acting skills. It must also be noted that she is the only girl of her age to appear in dramas these days. She is adored by millions who love to watch her on small screens. Nowadays, Aina is being praised for her role in Mayi Ri.

Her admirers have loved her acting skills in May Ri, where she played the role of a young girl who faces many challenges due to her early marriage. Today, Aina Asif turned 15, and her friend shared the beautiful moments with Aina on social media to mark her 15th birthday. In the reel shared by her friend, Aina can be seen cutting cake and enjoying hangouts with her friends.

Have a look at the video below:

In terms of her acting, Aina Asif has been a part of many hit projects, including Hum Tum, Pinjra, Mayi Ri, and many more.

"Mayi Ri" features Aina Asif and Samar Jafri in lead roles.