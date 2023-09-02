Alamgir Tareen’s death ruled a suicide

LAHORE: The death of Alamgir Tareen has been ruled a suicide with no evidence of foul play, a police report has concluded.

Alamgir Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, committed suicide by shooting himself at his flat in Gulberg area on July 6.

The report confirmed that gunshot residue (GSR) was found on Alamgir Tareen’s hand. The investigation also revealed evidence of being shot in the forehead from a close range.

The police said that the Punjab Forensic Science Academy (PFSA) sent the ingredients taken from the right hand to the laboratory for analysis.

The report said that preliminary investigations also suggested that Alamgir Tareen’s death was a suicide. Report. His brother Jahangir Tareen did not take any legal action over the death.

Earlier in July, police started investigating the suicide of Alamgir Tareen, Police also recorded the statement of Alamgir Tareen’s fiancée, whom he expected to marry later this year.

The woman reportedly told police that she had been speaking with Alamgir on the phone from 4:30 to 4:30 that evening before he took the drastic step. The woman revealed to the investigation police that there were routine conversations on calls between them.

Also Read Alamgir uncle lived life on his own terms: Ali Tareen pays tribute Ali Tareen, the son of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen,...

Alamgir, aged 63, committed suicide in Lahore on the same day between one and two o’clock. Police said there is no evidence the deceased was murdered. The scope of the investigation was expanded after the forensic and post-mortem report.

Alamgir Tareen passed away after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head, officials and family members said. His family found his body in a pool of blood in his room when he did not open the door that morning.

Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing health reasons and taking steroids as the reason for inflicting self-harm. His family said Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10 AM when his domestic worker arrived on duty. The servant peeked into the room through a window to find him “covered in blood” and immediately informed Jahangir Tareen.

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans. He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab.