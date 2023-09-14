Alan Wake 2 Length Confirmed By Remedy’s Sam Lake: Details Inside

Alan Wake 2 is confirmed to be Remedy’s longest game.

Lake revealed that the game underwent various iterations during development.

Remedy’s games have been relatively short, approximately 10 hours in length.

Alan Wake 2, nearing its release date, has been confirmed by director Sam Lake to be Remedy’s lengthiest game to date. This ambitious sequel, with its story-driven horror elements, distinguishes itself by intertwining the narratives of two characters. Alan Wake 2 promises to provide a significantly longer gameplay experience compared to Remedy’s previous titles, with a duration approximately twice that of their typical games.

Sam Lake revealed that various iterations of the game were explored and discarded during development. Ultimately, the game reflects Remedy’s creative history. Lake expressed that the game is expected to be about double the length of their conventional games.

Traditionally, Remedy’s story-centric games have been relatively short, averaging around 10 hours. Lake acknowledged the need to create longer games to offer players greater value for their money. He cited Control as their longest game to date and stated that the game would surpass it in length, offering more than 20 hours of gameplay.

Lake also emphasized a fundamental shift in the nature of horror between the first Alan Wake and its sequel. While the original was primarily an action-adventure with elements of horror, Alan Wake 2 delves deeper into the survival horror genre. Lake noted that horror has gained wider appeal and is currently experiencing a renaissance.

For those eagerly anticipating Alan Wake 2, there are recommendations to explore detective games and the best story-driven games on PC and Xbox while awaiting its release.

