Ali Wazir handed over to police on one-day physical remand

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Sunday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to the police on one-day physical remand in sedition case.

PTM leader Ali Wazir was presented before the court by Bara Kahu Police Station, where the case against Wazir was heard by Duty Magistrate Shahzad Khan.

The investigating officer requested the court to grant physical remand of Ali Wazir.

The court while accepting the request, sent Wazir on one-day physical remand.

The court ordered PTM leader to appear before the concerned court tomorrow.

Ali Wazir will be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasanat Zul-Qarnain tomorrow.