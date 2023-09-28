Advertisement
Ali Zafar, Danny Zee's New Song Faces Criticism By Netizen

Ali Zafar, Danny Zee’s New Song Faces Criticism By Netizen

Ali Zafar, Danny Zee’s New Song Faces Criticism By Netizen

Ali Zafar, Danny Zee’s New Song Faces Criticism By Netizen

  • The rapper Mykko Montana and Ali Zafar released a new song.
  • However, this time around, the internet isn’t exactly in the mood.
  • Many people have criticized the song’s lyrics as “cringe” on social media.
On September 22, the rapper Mykko Montana and the singer Ali Zafar released the rap song “Sushi // Woofer Paar De!” with their sibling Danny Zee. However, this time around, the internet isn’t exactly in the mood. Many people have criticized the song’s lyrics as “cringe” on social media, particularly a line rapped by Daniyal that reads, “I nut so thick she burpin’.”

As if Danyal Zafar couldn’t get any more repulsive, a user on X said in response to a screenshot of the music video with this lyric.

Soon, a number of additional individuals joined in and voiced their disapproval.

“i nut so thick she burpin” is a horrendous bar and he should be locked up just for that”, wrote one X user.

On the same tweet, users started sharing other lyrics that they thought were terrible.

