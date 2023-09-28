Ali Zafar, Danny Zee’s New Song Faces Criticism By Netizen

The rapper Mykko Montana and Ali Zafar released a new song.

However, this time around, the internet isn’t exactly in the mood.

Many people have criticized the song’s lyrics as “cringe” on social media.

Advertisement

On September 22, the rapper Mykko Montana and the singer Ali Zafar released the rap song “Sushi // Woofer Paar De!” with their sibling Danny Zee. However, this time around, the internet isn’t exactly in the mood. Many people have criticized the song’s lyrics as “cringe” on social media, particularly a line rapped by Daniyal that reads, “I nut so thick she burpin’.”

As if Danyal Zafar couldn’t get any more repulsive, a user on X said in response to a screenshot of the music video with this lyric.

as if danyal zafar couldn’t get more disgusting … pic.twitter.com/H9KJhcukCu — mahenoor (@ajeebakwaas) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Soon, a number of additional individuals joined in and voiced their disapproval.

“i nut so thick she burpin” is a horrendous bar and he should be locked up just for that”, wrote one X user.

“i nut so thick she burpin” is a horrendous bar and he should be locked up just for that https://t.co/IFHddixPT6 — JJ | abdul (@needmoreJJ) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

standing between 4 unreal beautiful women yet managing to deliver a lyric that mid is just astonishing https://t.co/ygrWpoNbva — mujtaba (@jhandeya) September 27, 2023

is this from the same nation that produced dasht e tanhai and mujhe tum nazar se gira toh rahe ho? https://t.co/Uh2FbThmlQ Advertisement — sta mor 𓃠 (@peesho444) September 27, 2023

On the same tweet, users started sharing other lyrics that they thought were terrible.

Advertisement

Also Read Aagha Ali Brilliantly Replicates Ali Zafar’s Voice, Leaves Fans Amazed Aagha Ali is a talented and attractive Pakistani actor. Aagha worked in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement