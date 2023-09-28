Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor birthday in an adorable message.
  • Alia posted a series of old photos of her with Ranbir.
  •  In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, into their life.
Advertisement

In a simple and lovely message, Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday.

Alia posted a series of old photos of her with Ranbir from their wedding and other special occasions on social media.

The “Darlings” star wrote in the caption: “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️”

Alia kissing Ranbir’s cheek, her posing with his lucky number 8, and vintage photos from their mehendi wedding were among the images from the album.

have a look at the post shared by Alia Bhatt below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, before dating each other for five years. In June of the same year, Alia announced her pregnancy which came as a surprise to everyone. In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, into their life.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Returns to Mumbai After Milan Fashion Week
Alia Bhatt Returns to Mumbai After Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt is the face of Gucci. She attended Milan Fashion Week...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story