Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Delight Fans In New York: Spotted outside A Restaurant

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known for turning heads whenever they appear together. Currently, the couple is enjoying a vacation in New York with their daughter, Raha. A picture of Ranbir and Alia from their New York outing made waves on social media, drawing attention to Ranbir’s new hairstyle. More recently, another photo and video have emerged on social media, featuring Ranbir and Alia engaging with their fans at a restaurant in New York.

In a video shared by Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen leaving a restaurant. They exchanged smiles and waves with their fans, some of whom extended their phones for selfies. Ranbir and Alia graciously posed for selfies and interacted with their admirers. Additionally, another image from the fan pages captures Alia Bhatt and Ranbir posing with a fan at the restaurant. This time, Ranbir was sporting a grey beanie, concealing his new haircut. He wore a grey sweatshirt with black jeans, while Alia looked stylish in an oversized black and white checkered shirt paired with black pants.

Have a look:

Regarding their professional endeavors, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” and is set to appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal.” On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s recent project was Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut in “Heart Of Stone,” co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

