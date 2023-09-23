Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Returns to Mumbai After Milan Fashion Week

  • Alia Bhatt is the face of Gucci.
  • She attended Milan Fashion Week with fashion luminaries.
  • Her return to Mumbai showcased her impeccable style.
Alia Bhatt, the talented actress who made her debut in 2012’s “Student of the Year,” continues to shine in both the film industry and the fashion world. Recently, she added another feather to her cap by becoming the face of the luxury brand Gucci. Alia graced the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer show at Milan Fashion Week, rubbing shoulders with fashion elites like Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, and Kendall Jenner.

Now, she has returned to Mumbai after her Milan Fashion Week appearance. Alia, known for her impeccable sense of style, once again wowed onlookers with her airport attire. Sporting a black tank top, white joggers, white shoes, and a black bag, she exuded effortless style. Her look was completed with a pair of sunglasses, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon.

In a recent interview with InStyle Australia, Alia candidly discussed nepotism, acknowledging the privilege she had while entering the industry. Currently basking in the praise for her role in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone,” Alia Bhatt’s career continues to reach new heights. She was also honored with the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Take a look at the video below:

