Alleged rape case suspect arrested in Shikarpur

Sania Ullah Dad was allegedly raped at Shikarpur Civil Hospital.

The accused, Imdad Ali, was in the custody of the police.

The arrested suspect was a resident of Shikarpur.

Shikarpur: Police arrested an accused involved in the incident of the alleged rape case in Shikarpur Civil Hospital on Thursday.

According to SSP Shikarpur, 18-year-old Sania Ullah Dad was allegedly raped in Shikarpur Civil Hospital.

The accused, Imdad Ali, involved in the incident was in the custody of the police, and further investigations are underway.

Moreover, the arrested suspect is a resident of Shikarpur.

However, the police have sent the medical evidence of the alleged rape victim to the lab for more clues.

Added to that, the SSP Shikarpur and DC Shikarpur went to the Civil Hospital to look into matters deeply and fairly.

Additionally, the authorities met with the relatives of the victim girl and assured them of speedy justice.

Earlier, a case of alleged gang rape of 18-year-old Nazia Chana in the Wara area of Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana districts, occurred a month ago. She died in hospital on Monday.

Remember that the victim girl from Larkana was undergoing treatment at a private college in Karachi for the past month.

Saddeningly, there was an atmosphere of mourning in the city of Wara after the death of a Larkan gang-rape girl.

