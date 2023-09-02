Amber Heard on Crutches in Madrid Post ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard, the 37-year-old actress, was spotted in Madrid, all smiles despite being on crutches. She engaged with local paparazzi, accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez, who was looking after Heard’s two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Heard sported a simple sleeveless black dress and Chloé slip-ons. She accessorized with chain necklaces and rings, showcasing her style even with an injury.

When asked about her injury, Heard explained that she had hurt her hip while training for the upcoming New York City Marathon in early November. She also expressed her excitement about reprising her role as Mera in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to hit theaters in December.

Heard, who faced a defamation case from her ex-husband Johnny Depp last year, had relocated to Spain amidst the public scrutiny. She recently celebrated the Australian prosecutors dropping a potential criminal case related to allegations that she lied about smuggling her pet dogs into the country in 2015.

Amidst her personal and legal challenges, Heard appears to be maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on her upcoming film and athletic pursuits.

