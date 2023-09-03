Ameesha Patel’s Shocking revelations About Anil Sharma From Gadar 2 Set

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel‘s film, Gadar 2, has achieved tremendous success, nearing the Rs 500 crore milestone. While audiences have showered the film with love for its storyline, nostalgic elements from the original Gadar, and the lead pair’s chemistry, Ameesha Patel finds herself in a dispute with the film’s director, Anil Sharma. Initially, Ameesha expressed her hesitance to join Gadar 3 unless her and Sunny’s characters, Tara and Sakeena, received substantial screen time. In response, the director remained unfazed, asserting Sakeena’s character originated from his heart, not hers. Ameesha has now responded to these comments, shedding light on their strained relationship.

Ameesha Patel revealed that her differences with Anil Sharma date back to the first Gadar film, though they still consider each other family. She clarified that the character of Sakina was conceived by the writer Shaktimanji, not by Sharma. Her decision to do the film was primarily for Sunny Deol and Zee Studios, as Sharma initially favored Mamta Kulkarni and Govinda for the lead roles.

Regarding unresolved payments, Ameesha disclosed her tweets about the matter, which Anilji requested she delete. She has evidence of his request in their chat. She also mentioned removing tweets related to actress Simrat Kaur, a part of the film. Ameesha clarified that she deleted them at Sharma’s behest, emphasizing their familial connection. Ameesha noted having communication from the Zee Studios team expressing surprise at Sharma’s handling of the film’s production, although these concerns were later resolved by Zee. She also mentioned having videos of Sharma making commitments to her that he didn’t fulfill. If approached for Gadar 3, Ameesha would only consider it if her character Sakina plays a significant role alongside Tara, similar to their roles in Gadar 1. She expressed sympathy for Anilji’s efforts to promote his son Utkarsh in Gadar 2, acknowledging him as a sweet boy and hoping prominent industry figures start recognizing his talent.

