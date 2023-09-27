ANF arrests four drug paddlers, seizes 118 kg drugs

Advertisement
  • 86 cocaine-capsules recovered from foreigner.
  • 7 kg of hashish recovered from an accused Sukkur.
  • 24 kg hashish and 18 kg opium seized in Peshawar.
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)  has recovered 118 kilograms(kg) drugs and arrested four drug paddlers during five operations.

ANF Spokesman said in an operation 86 cocaine-filled capsules weighing one kg were recovered from the possession of a foreign national woman arrested at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The accused had reached Karachi by flight number WY-323 from East African country Burundi.

In second operation, 7 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused, resident of Qamber Shahdad Kot area near Shikarpur Sukkur.

In third operation, 24 kg hashish and 18 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar. An accused resident of Narowal who was trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab was arrested during the operation.

An owner of a private courier company was arrested during an operation near Wapda Town Lahore while over 3.6 kg Ice drug was seized from a parcel recovered from the vehicle of the accused. The Ice was tactfully concealed in the fittings of the PRC pipes. The accused confessed to facilitate the drug smugglers.

In fifth operation, 65 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area in Gwadar.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

