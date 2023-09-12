ANF foils major bid to smuggle chemical, electronic items

The value of imported goods is more than one and a half billion.

ANF team searched a container on suspicion of drug smuggling.

A large number of non-custom items seized in container.

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Port Control Unit team foiled an attempt to smuggle special chemicals used for aircraft and large quantities of expensive electronic items at Karachi International Container Terminal.

Spokesperson of ANF, the value of imported goods is more than one and a half billion rupees.

According to the spokesman, the ANF team searched a container on suspicion of drug smuggling, and a large number of non-custom items were seized in the container. The non-custom goods were being smuggled into Pakistan under the guise of household items and commodities.

The laptops, electronic cigarettes, watches, hard drives, tablets, and gutka pan masala were recovered from the container.

More than five hundred bottles of oil and chemicals used in aircrafts were also recovered from the container.

The said container including non-custom goods was handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.