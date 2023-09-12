Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ANF foils major bid to smuggle chemical, electronic items

ANF foils major bid to smuggle chemical, electronic items

Articles
Advertisement
ANF foils major bid to smuggle chemical, electronic items

ANF foils major bid to smuggle chemical, electronic items

Advertisement
  • The value of imported goods is more than one and a half billion.
  • ANF team searched a container on suspicion of drug smuggling.
  • A large number of non-custom items seized in container.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Port Control Unit team foiled an attempt to smuggle special chemicals used for aircraft and large quantities of expensive electronic items at Karachi International Container Terminal.

Spokesperson of ANF, the value of imported goods is more than one and a half billion rupees.

According to the spokesman, the ANF team searched a container on suspicion of drug smuggling, and a large number of non-custom items were seized in the container. The non-custom goods were being smuggled into Pakistan under the guise of household items and commodities.

The laptops, electronic cigarettes, watches, hard drives, tablets, and gutka pan masala were recovered from the container.

More than five hundred bottles of oil and chemicals used in aircrafts were also recovered from the container.

Also Read

Mushaal Mullick urges G-20 leaders to resolve Kashmir dispute
Mushaal Mullick urges G-20 leaders to resolve Kashmir dispute

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment...

Advertisement

The said container including non-custom goods was handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story