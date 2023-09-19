Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ANF recovers hug quantity of drugs

ANF recovers hug quantity of drugs

Articles
Advertisement
ANF recovers hug quantity of drugs

ANF recovers hug quantity of drugs

Advertisement
  • 187 kg ketamine recovered during raid in Maripur, Karachi.
  • A resident of Karachi was arrested during operation.
  • 50 kg hashish was recovered from vehicle in Sukkur.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 256 kilogram drugs in four different operation across the country while three accused were also arrested.

Spokesman ANF said 187 kg ketamine was recovered during a raid conducted at a warehouse in Maripur, Karachi.

The recovered ketamine was concealed in salt bags for smuggling abroad. A resident of Karachi was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 50 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Shikarpur Road, Sukkur. Two accused residents of Balochistan and Dera Bugti were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 8 kg heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle stopped near Aminpur Road, Faisalabad.

During the operation, two accused residents of Charsadda were netted. In fourth operation, 11 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

Advertisement

Also Read

Authorities conduct operation against llegal water hydrants
Authorities conduct operation against llegal water hydrants

The Pakistan Rangers lead the operation along with the Water Board. Thirty...

The spokesman informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story