ANF recovers hug quantity of drugs

187 kg ketamine recovered during raid in Maripur, Karachi.

A resident of Karachi was arrested during operation.

50 kg hashish was recovered from vehicle in Sukkur.

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 256 kilogram drugs in four different operation across the country while three accused were also arrested.

Spokesman ANF said 187 kg ketamine was recovered during a raid conducted at a warehouse in Maripur, Karachi.

The recovered ketamine was concealed in salt bags for smuggling abroad. A resident of Karachi was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 50 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Shikarpur Road, Sukkur. Two accused residents of Balochistan and Dera Bugti were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 8 kg heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle stopped near Aminpur Road, Faisalabad.

During the operation, two accused residents of Charsadda were netted. In fourth operation, 11 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

The spokesman informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.