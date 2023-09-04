Anita Karim makes history for Pakistan with MMA victory

Anita Karim won a historic victory in the Legend Fighting Championship.

She defeated her Thai opponent in the second round.

Her victory is a source of inspiration for aspiring MMA fighters in Pakistan.

Anita Karim, a Pakistani MMA fighter, achieved a remarkable victory for her country in the Legend Fighting Championship.

Competing in the 52-kilogram category, Karim secured a win in the second round by using a rear naked choke (RNC) to force her Thai opponent into submission. Her success is a testament to her dedication and hard work in the sport.

This victory is particularly significant because Pakistan lacks a robust support system at the grassroots level for MMA, despite having a talented pool of athletes.

Karim’s win serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring MMA fighters in Pakistan and highlights the untapped potential and talent within the country. With the right support and guidance, Pakistan has the potential to produce many more champions.

It’s worth noting that the 2023 National Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship, organized by the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and affiliated with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), is set to begin on September 8th at the Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Center.

This three-day event is expected to showcase a thrilling competition, with fighters from all over Pakistan aiming to make their mark in the world of combat sports.

