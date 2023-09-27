Anti-polio campaign to begin from Oct 2 in Sindh  

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication held.

80,000 polio workers in will be part of this vaccination drive.

CS announced assistance for injured polio worker, Huma Ashraf.

KARACHI: A seven-day anti-polio campaign will begin from October 2 in Sindh province where more than 10 million children will be administered polio drops.

A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam was informed that more than 80,000 polio workers in the 30 districts will be part of this vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by relevant officials. All district commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of the poliovirus and its containment efforts. Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Sindh, Arshad Ali Sodhar, informed the meeting that no polio cases have been reported in Sindh for the past three years, which is a significant success, and maintaining this success is a significant challenge.

He further mentioned that the training of workers for the polio campaign has been completed, and in addition to polio drops, children will also receive extra vitamin A supplementation during the campaign.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam, emphasized the need to launch the anti-polio campaign effectively in the current high-risk union councils to achieve desired results. He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the polio campaign and ensure that their respective officers submit daily reports.

Chief Secretary Sindh also directed the Health Department to ensure that children are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals. He also instructed education department officials to ensure that polio drops are administered to children in both private and government schools during the campaign.

It’s worth noting that in the upcoming polio campaign starting on October 2nd, more than 10 million children will be administered polio drops, with over 80,000 polio workers and supervisors participating.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh also announced government assistance for the injured polio worker, Huma Ashraf, who was injured in a train accident during duty. He stated that Huma Ashraf would receive one crore rupees from the Sindh government, and he has issued directives to the Finance department in this regard.