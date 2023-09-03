Anurag Kashyap Praises Alia Bhatt As The ‘Best Performer’

From her Bollywood debut in “Student Of The Year” to her Hollywood entry with “Heart of Stone,” Alia Bhatt has had a remarkable journey. The new mother is basking in the glory of winning the Best Actress award at the 69th National Films Awards for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Among the many Bollywood stars who congratulated her on this achievement was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, Anurag Kashyap believes he can’t approach Alia to work with him.

In an interview, the director of “Gangs of Wasseypur” hailed Alia Bhatt as one of the finest performers in the country. He mentioned that he always reaches out to her when he appreciates her work but remains silent when he’s not pleased with her performances.

Anurag Kashyap went on to explain that due to his inclination towards low-budget films, he cannot afford to collaborate with actors of Alia Bhatt’s caliber. He said, “I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to work with her if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker emphasized that if any actor expresses hesitation about working with him, he promptly withdraws. He stated, “I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen.”

After her remarkable performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in 2022, Alia Bhatt delivered consecutive hits. In the same year, she starred in the Telugu film “RRR,” followed by “Darlings” and Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.” This year, she appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and made her international debut with the American film “Heart of Stone,” featuring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Advertisement

Also Read Anurag Kashyap Takes a Stand Against Trolls Targeting “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” Anurag Kashyap praised Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.