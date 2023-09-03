Appreciation for Ground Staff at IND vs PAK Match

Their commitment to keeping the field dry is evident.

No-nonsense attitude of the ground staff is on full display.

Amidst the ongoing IND vs PAK match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka as part of the Asia Cup 2023, people have turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated ground staff. These unsung heroes are tirelessly toiling to ensure that the cricket ground remains dry despite the persistent rainfall.

On X, individuals are not only sharing images capturing the relentless efforts of the ground staff but are also bestowing them with the title of the “true heroes” of the match. This recognition underscores the pivotal role played by these dedicated workers in ensuring the smooth progress of the game, even in adverse weather conditions.

The backdrop of the IND vs PAK match serves as a testament to the unifying power of sports and the deep admiration fans hold for those working behind the scenes to make it all possible. Through their actions, the ground staff’s dedication shines as a beacon of commitment, earning them the genuine gratitude and respect of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

In essence, X has become a platform where fans not only celebrate the sporting spectacle but also come together to acknowledge and applaud the often overlooked efforts of the ground staff, whose unwavering determination keeps the game alive and thriving, regardless of the challenges posed by nature.

Today’s match all credit goes to these groundsmen who are literally doing their best to make it happen #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/B6ZcbmDk4F — Breceli 🇵🇰 (@BreceliCricket) September 2, 2023

“It took them less than 10 minutes to take all the covers off and to remove all the water on the covers. Sri Lanka’s ground staff have a different standard,” another user said.

It took them less than 10 minutes to take all the covers off and to remove all the water on the covers. Sri Lanka's groundsmen have a different standard 🇱🇰♥️♥️ #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/T5m8hFv5TN — Tasaduq (@SyedTasaduq2022) September 2, 2023

A post shared by an X user showcases the dedicated efforts of the ground staff as they labor diligently to maintain a dry cricket field. JUST LOOK AT THESE GROUNDSMEN ❤️❤️❤️ They are the real heroes 🤝 #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VE7Yq3IGTW — Muhammad Sameer (@Samiii_50) September 2, 2023