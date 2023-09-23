Arshad Pappu murder case: ATC reserves verdict on Uzair Baloch’s bail

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Lyari gangwar kingpin Uzair Baloch and his accomplice in the Arshad Pappu murder case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments on the bail petitions of Uzair Baloch and his accomplice Zubair Baloch in the murder case of Arshad Pappu and two others.

Uzair Baloch, former MNA Lyari Shahjahan Baloch, Zakir Dada, Zubair Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, and others accused were nominated in the brutal murder of rival gangster Arshad Pappu and his accomplices Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan in 2013.

A witness of the case and police inspector terminated from service, Chand Khan Niazi, was murdered. Another accused Javed Baloch was also murdered on January 14, 2022, after returning after appearing in the court hearing the murder case.

He was a police officer who had been removed from the service. The Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) investigating the murder of Arshad Pappu in the gang war probed Javed Baloch and found him involved in the killing.

The FIR of the Arshad Pappu murder case was registered at Kalakot police station under the provision of kidnapping, murder, and terrorism.

In June this year, an anti-terrorism court directed the prosecution to produce a former investigating officer of the Arshad Pappu murder case to record his statement against Uzair Baloch and others.

The hearing of the ATC-X was held in the judicial complex inside the central prison. The accused Uzair Baloch, Zakir and Zubair were produced before the court while Akram, Yousuf and Shahjahan showed up on bail.

The court issued a fresh summon to DSP Abid Hussain Ansari, first investigating officer of the case, through the SSP concerned to appear in the court. Rangers special prosecutor, Rana Khalid Hussain, was also told to produce the witness at the next hearing.

Ansari had recorded Uzair Baloch’s purported confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and got his identification conducted after his arrest.

According to the prosecution, Arshad Pappu with his brother, confidant and 10-year-old son had gone to attend the party of a friend in Defence Housing Authority on the night of March 16, 2013.

