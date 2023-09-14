Asad Umar secures bail in cypher case

The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Asad Umar in the cypher case.

Special court’s judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case and approved the bail of senior PTI leader.

On August 29, the special court extend the bail of Asad Umar in the cypher case till September 14.

Asad Umar, upon receiving the bail extension, stated that a cipher is a confidential document that remains within the jurisdiction of the foreign office and is not meant for public disclosure.