Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. India Live | Match 3

Pakistan vs India match will begin at 02:30 pm PST.

The match will be played at the Pallekele Stadium.

The match is most likely to be affected by rain.

The high-octane match between the biggest rivals of the subcontinent, Pakistan and India, will begin today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka from 02:30 pm PST onwards.

The Men in Green announced their playing XI a day before the match and they are going with the same winning squad they had against Nepal.

This will be Pakistan’s second match in the Asia’s biggest tournament. The Men in Green won the event opener against the debutants Nepal in style as they thrashed them by a whopping 238 runs.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2203, Pakistan whitewashed the hosts Afghanistan in a 3-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, India has yet to reveal their playing XI for their opening match of the tournament.

Blue Shirts lost the T20I series against the West Indies 3-2. But, the team bounced back to win the 3-match T20I series against Ireland ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, the match may be affected by the rain. The skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day as per forecast. September is a rainy month in Kandy, just half a kilometer from Pellekele.

Pakistan vs. India live broadcasting and streaming

This is the only match that is watched by the entire world. Here are the details for the live broadcasting and streaming;

Pakistan

The match will be live broadcasted on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers can watch the live on their mobile devices on the Tamasha app.

India

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels in India. It can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Bangladesh

The match between IND vs PAK will be broadcast on Gazi TV in Bangladesh. You can watch the live streaming on Rabbithole and the Toffee app and websites.

United Kingdom

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the battle live on TNT Sport 1 and follow the live stream on the TNT Sports app.

Australia

Fox Sports will broadcast the game in Australia, with live streaming available on the Foxtel and Kayo apps.

Afghanistan

The India-Pakistan clash will be broadcast live on Ariana TV in Afghanistan.

