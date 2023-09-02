Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts PAK vs IND match

Articles
Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts PAK vs IND match

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023.

After 4.2 overs, India had 15 runs before the rain interrupted the game.

Yesterday, it was forecasted that there is a 60pc chance of rain.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs India Live score | Match 3
Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs India Live score | Match 3

The high-octane match between the biggest rivals of the subcontinent, Pakistan and...

