Asian Games: Nepal breaks T20I records by scoring fastest fifty, century

Nepal scored a record-breaking 314 runs against Mongolia in the Asian Games.

Kushal Malla achieved the fastest century in T20 cricket.

Dipendra Singh Airee reached a fifty in just nine balls.

In the men’s T20 competition on Wednesday versus Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games, Nepal broke all previous records by scoring 314 runs, including the fastest century and fifty.

With seven wickets in hand, Nepal broke the previous record for most runs scored in a T20 match.

Kushal Malla of Nepal batted a century in just 34 balls. He scored 137 off 50 balls to maintain his perfect record. Dipendra Singh Airee, meanwhile, reached the 50-point mark in just nine balls.

Skipper Rohit Paudel scored 61 runs off of 27 balls.

They also established a record by defeating Mongolia in the first match by a tremendous score of 273 runs. In the 14th over of the game, the Mongolian team was bowled out for just 41 runs.

“Nepal kicked off their Asian Games campaign in spectacular fashion, clinching a resounding victory over Mongolia by a staggering 273 runs. Records tumbled in their wake, marking an unforgettable day for Nepalese cricket,” wrote the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Czech Republic had already established a record for winning by a wide margin before Nepal. In a 2019 match against Turkey, they won by 257 runs to accomplish this feat.

Afghanistan has already broken the record for the most runs scored in a T20 game. In a T20 encounter in February 2019, the Afghan side amassed a staggering 278 runs for three wickets against Ireland.

