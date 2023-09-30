Advertisement
ATC declares nine PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders

Articles
LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Lahore declared several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf as proclaimed offenders in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court declared these nine PTI leaders as criminals for deliberate concealment and issued permanent arrest warrants for them.

Among the leaders who were declared proclaimed offenders by the court are Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Karamat Khokhar, and Andleeb Abbas have also been declared as proclaimed offenders.

A case has been registered against these leaders in Sarwar Road police station and earlier the anti-terrorism court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a challan in the court against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Shah Mehmood in the cypher case.

The FIA ​​has submitted the challan of the cypher case in the Official Secrets Act court, in which Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been declared guilty.

