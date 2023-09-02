ATC Islamabad grants Imaan Mazari bail

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad granted Advocate Imaan Mazari bail in exchange for Rs10,000 indemnity bonds. A case was lodged against her in the Barakahu police station under charges of terrorism and others, Bol News reported..

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was hearing the case. On request of Imaan’s lawyers, the court cut the bonds to Rs10,000.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday halted the law enforcement agencies and secretary interior from arresting Advocated Imaan Mazari, daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, in any case.

The high court said the secretary interior, inspector general of police and Federal Investigation Agency director general should neither arrest Imaan Mazari nor assist any province in her arrest. The court directed them to make sure that she was not taken outside the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The IHC directed the secretary to get details regarding cases against Mazari from provinces and apprise the court about them. The court said as per the SSP Operations three cases were registered against her and she was on bail in two cases. Mother of the petitioner feared that she could be arrested again if bailed in the third case too, said the court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the two-page written order.

