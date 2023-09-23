Advertisement
ATC summons Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb in hate speech case

Articles
  • Case against PML-N leaders heard by Judge Abher Gul.
  • The court summoned both accused on September 30.
  • Case was registered against accused under anti-state speeches.
Lahore: Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb in the controversial speech case.

The case against Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abher Gul Khan. At the hearing, the police prepared and submitted the report of the case, which was rejected by the court.

The court summoned the accused on September 30 while issuing summons.

It may be noted that a case was registered against the accused in 2022 at Green Town police station under anti-state speeches and statements.

Earlier, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the case against the accused in the Islamabad High Court. Lahore Police had submitted the report regarding the dismissal of the case in the court.

The police said that the plaintiff does not want to prosecute the case, so they will submit the report of the expulsion case to the concerned court.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2022, a case was registered in the context of the allegations against Chairman Pakistan Tehreak e Insaf(PTI) in Punjab.

