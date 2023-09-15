Attock Jail superintendent refuses to connect Imran Khan with his sons

The Attock Jail Superintendent on Friday refused to allow PTI Chairman Imran Khan to have a telephone conversation with his sons.

The Attock Jail Superintendent submitted a reply to the contempt petition, stating that the jail rules do not allow to connect any prisoner via telephone.

The reply by the Attock Jail superintendent states that there is no provision in the Jail Rules of 1978 that allows telephonic conversation of any accused with someone abroad.

Added that according to the letter of IG Prisons dated December 6, 2022, PCO facility cannot be given to the Secrets Act accused.

However, the court had earlier ordered the jail administration to connect Imran Khan with his sons living abroad via telephone or WhatsApp.

Advertisement

PTI lawyers had filed a contempt of court petition against the jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan to talk to his sons.

Following this, the court had sought a reply from the Attock Jail superintendent by today.

The Official Secrets Act court adjourned the hearing on the PTI chairman’s request till Monday.